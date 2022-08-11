MSP Tri-Cities cold case detectives to work with Western Michigan University Cold Case Program

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Some mid-Michigan cold case homicides could soon be getting a fresh set of eyes, or several sets of eyes.
Police will be getting some help from a college program that has been getting a lot of attention in recent months.
"I have a team, I call them the "Scooby Doo" team. They are chosen out of about 300 applicants," says Ashlyn Kuersten, Director of the Western Michigan University Cold Case Program.
Photos show the WMU criminal justice professor working with the "Scooby Doo" team, part of Western's Cold Case Program.
The Michigan State Police on the west side of the state enlisted their help on a decades-old homicide.
"Of course the very first case we got, we solved, so how exciting is that," says Kuersten.
That first case was the 1987 of murder of Roxanne Wood in Niles.
Patrick Gilham was sentenced to prison earlier this year and the Western program received national attention as the state police credited the college students for their organizational and informational support on the case.
Detectives at the Tri-Cities Post have met with Kuersten as the university's program will now be assisting in a cold case homicide in the mid-Michigan area.
"They start off by scanning the case and it making it a searchable PDF file," Kuersten says.
Not an easy task as some cold cases have hundreds of documents packed in boxes. Kuersten says the students will read over the past interviews.
"They may stumble upon a comment a detective made. We should really look for this guy who works at the local high school, and so we will put that in front of the detective, did you see this, and sometimes they haven't, there is so much information in these files," she says.
The college students get real life police investigative experience and the real goal is to bring an end to the murder mysteries known as cold cases.
"What a relief that would be for the families to get some closure," says Kuersten.
The state police do not want to release which case the Western Michigan University Cold Case Program will be working on first.