MSP trooper facing charges as video shows him repeatedly punching a Saginaw man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police video shows a Michigan State Police trooper punching a man the trooper says was resisting arrest, but now, the trooper is facing criminal charges.
Paul Arrowood is a 15-year veteran with the state police, but he now faces two criminal charges after the state police conducted an excessive use of force investigation.
It was back on September 4th at around 11:30 at night on Webber in Saginaw when troopers pulled up behind a man walking in the street.
One of those troopers was Paul Arrowood.
The body camera video was provided by the Michigan State Police.
Trooper Paul Arrowood approaches the man, who is walking in the street where sidewalks are available.
In his report, Arrowood says he asked the man to put his arms behind his back, but when he didn't Arrowood and the other trooper hold the man by his arms.
"Hold on, time out time out, time out, time out, no, stop," the man could be heard saying to the troopers.
"I am not even doing anything, you got your cameras on," he adds.
Arrowood feels the man is resisting and throws him to the ground.
You can hear the man calling for help. Arrowood would tell the man to roll over, but apparently, he felt he wasn't complying.
The video shows Arrowood punching the man several times.
Other troopers arrived and eventually the man was handcuffed. He was arrested for resisting and obstructing police, but the warrant request was denied by the Saginaw County prosecutor's office.
Instead, following an excessive use of force investigation by the state police, Arrowood faces a common law offenses charge, a felony and a misdemeanor assault charge.
"A member of our agency identified the potential misconduct there," says Captain Greg Morenko, Commander of the Michigan State Police 3rd District.
He says he had a range of emotions when he watched the video, including disappointment.
"Disappointment that a citizen had to experience this, disappointment that one of our troopers acted outside the scope of training and policy and not live up to our expectations, didn't live up to society's expectations," he says.
We are not identifying the alleged victim in the encounter. His attorney is Joe Albosta
"It's encouraging to know the state police investigated this thoroughly and the Saginaw County prosecutor's office charged it accordingly," says Albosta.
"It is not indicative of the thousand plus troopers out there doing awesome work every day, I am confident in them, confident in their supervision," says Morenko.
Arrowood was suspended on September 30th and now with the criminal charges, he is on unpaid suspension.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
You can see more of the video here.