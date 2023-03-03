MSP trooper facing charges as video shows him repeatedly punching a Saginaw man

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...TREACHEROUS TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE
THIS EVENING FROM THE I-69 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO THE OHIO BORDER...

WEATHER...

* Periods of heavy, wet snowfall will continue through 9 PM
across widespread areas from the I-69 corridor south to the
Ohio border, including all of the Detroit metro region, Ann
Arbor, Flint, and surrounding areas. Sporadic blizzard
conditions will be possible through 9 PM resulting in
treacherous to near impossible travel conditions on all
roadways, whether treated or untreated.

* Hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be
common, with localized areas seeing hourly snowfall rates
potentially approaching 3 inches per hour. Additionally,
thundersnow will be possible along with a rogue lightning
strike as bands of intense snowfall move south to north from
the Ohio border across the Detroit metro region and up towards
the I-69 corridor.

* Quick heavy, wet snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be
possible through 9 PM, with locally higher amounts possible.
There remains a low chance of rain mixing in at times near the
Ohio border, which may cut down on snow totals primarily south
of M-50.

* Air temperatures will generally hover around the freezing mark.
Despite air temperatures around freezing, rapid snowfall
accumulation will allow for very efficient accumulation on area
roadways.

* Widespread visibilities below 1/2 mile will be common through 9
PM, with whiteout conditions likely at times due to gusty
northeast winds as high as 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow
will be minimal due to the wet character of the snow, but
downed limbs and trees that have already experienced heavy load
from the recent ice storm may lead to increased hazards on
area roadways.

IMPACTS...

* Sporadic blizzard conditions are likely due to the combination
of heavy accumulating snow, near whiteout conditions at times,
and gusty winds up to 35-45 mph at times.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Treacherous to impossible travel is likely. Travel is not;
advised.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

MSP trooper facing charges as video shows him repeatedly punching a Saginaw man

  • Updated
  • 0

Paul Arrowood faces a misconduct in office charge, which is a felony, and assault

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police video shows a Michigan State Police trooper punching a man the trooper says was resisting arrest, but now, the trooper is facing criminal charges.

Paul Arrowood is a 15-year veteran with the state police, but he now faces two criminal charges after the state police conducted an excessive use of force investigation.

It was back on September 4th at around 11:30 at night on Webber in Saginaw when troopers pulled up behind a man walking in the street.

One of those troopers was Paul Arrowood. 

The body camera video was provided by the Michigan State Police.

Trooper Paul Arrowood approaches the man, who is walking in the street where sidewalks are available.

In his report, Arrowood says he asked the man to put his arms behind his back, but when he didn't Arrowood and the other trooper hold the man by his arms.

"Hold on, time out time out, time out, time out, no, stop," the man could be heard saying to the troopers.

"I am not even doing anything, you got your cameras on," he adds.

Arrowood feels the man is resisting and throws him to the ground.

You can hear the man calling for help.  Arrowood would tell the man to roll over, but apparently, he felt he wasn't complying.

The video shows Arrowood punching the man several times.

Other troopers arrived and eventually the man was handcuffed. He was arrested for resisting and obstructing police, but the warrant request was denied by the Saginaw County prosecutor's office.

Instead, following an excessive use of force investigation by the state police, Arrowood faces a common law offenses charge, a felony and a misdemeanor assault charge.

"A member of our agency identified the potential misconduct there," says Captain Greg Morenko, Commander of the Michigan State Police 3rd District.

He says he had a range of emotions when he watched the video, including disappointment.

"Disappointment that a citizen had to experience this, disappointment that one of our troopers acted outside the scope of training and policy and not live up to our expectations, didn't live up to society's expectations," he says.

We are not identifying the alleged victim in the encounter. His attorney is Joe Albosta

"It's encouraging to know the state police investigated this thoroughly and the Saginaw County prosecutor's office charged it accordingly," says Albosta.

"It is not indicative of the thousand plus troopers out there doing awesome work every day, I am confident in them, confident in their supervision," says Morenko.

Arrowood was suspended on September 30th and now with the criminal charges, he is on unpaid suspension.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

You can see more of the video here

