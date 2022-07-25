MSP: Trooper helps save 18-month-old baby after she ingested mother's heroin

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police Metro Detroit said a trooper helped save a baby after she ingested heroin belonging to her mother.
Investigators said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after a woman flagged down a trooper who was on patrol. They said the woman then handed the trooper her unconscious baby from the car she was driving.
The trooper called for more medical help. State Police said he then did a sternum rub on the child, and the baby began slowly breathing.
Investigators said the child had ingested heroin and had to be given a dose of Narcan, which is a medication to help revive someone during a drug overdose.
The baby was rushed to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Investigators said the girl and a 3-year-old child who was also in the car would be placed under the care of Child Protective Services.
According to State Police, the 31-year-old mother from Roseville also tried to hide 15 doses of powder heroin inside black and red capsules.
She was taken to the hospital and expected to be transferred over to the Macomb County Jail.