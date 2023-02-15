MSU shooting stands as a reminder for the importance of 911 dispatchers

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - In the wake of the tragic shooting at Michigan State University there has been an outpouring of support for 9-1-1 dispatcher Aimee Barajas.
She's being applauded for her calm demeanor and her diligence to get officers on the scene.
For over three hours, panic-stricken 9-1-1 calls came and Aimee greeted many of them and directed emergency crews to the East Lansing campus. Through it all, she was commended for her remarkable ability to remain calm.
Sparking the conversation of the important role dispatchers play in the middle of a tense situation.
"I was at home and off duty when the MSU shooting occurred but I was listening to her traffic at home and she did such a phenomenal job," said Jessica Young Telecommunicator of Genesee County 9-1-1. "Staying calm, relaying information and getting extra resources there."
9-1-1 dispatch is the most essential piece of the puzzle being the very first line of communication in the middle of an emergency.
Jessica Young Telecommunicator of Genesee County 9-1-1 says proper and reassuring communication is essential in a time of crisis.
"Especially in an incident like MSU they had open lines from students and people who were reporting the shooter and reporting what was going on," Young said. "And the call takers are relaying that information to the dispatcher who's then relaying it to the first responders so it's a complete cycle of information and you have to get it right and make sure you're relaying the right information."
Aimee Posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their support: "I am grateful and overwhelmed with all of the love and support I have gotten from work, family, friends, and the community."
Mentioning to remember the names of the victims - those who were lost - and the ones who are still recovering. She ended by saying she was doing her job, what she's trained to do, a call she hopes no one ever gets but is always prepared for.
"It's the feeling of accomplishment when you're able to help the people you're supposed to help," Young said. "The feeling of accomplishment that you did what you're supposed to do and you did a good job at it and you helped somebody is huge."
A GoFundMe was set up for Aimee and her family, so far it's raised over $3,000.