MSU students keep the vigils lit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As East Lansing grieves three students killed in Monday night's mass shooting, some small acts of kindness are showing the victims will not be forgotten.
"They managed to do surgery on her- emergency surgery- and that helped her get into stable condition," said MSU junior Ryan Mathes about his friend who was wounded during the shooting.
So for him, the painting on the rock- "how many more"- rings especially true.
"The fact that we have tragedies we can look to as equivalents in this country's history is something we shouldn't have to," said Mathes.
But when ABC12 met him at the rock Tuesday evening, where he and two other students were lighting candles, he revealed it was the ninth time he'd been here that day.
"I decided that I'd spend my time ensuring that all the vigils that exist on campus are staying lit for those who have passed," he said.
Since noon, Mathes and his friends visited all three vigils multiple times, re-lighting candles blown out by the wind.
He said it's about memory and the Spartan spirit.
"It's about other people who've had to suffer and are sadly no longer with us... It's that physical appearance of that community," Mathes explained.