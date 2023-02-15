 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 38 knots.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT... A mix of snow and sleet in the morning then a mix of
sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a
tenth inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Peak precipitation intensity is expected
from 1 PM to 5 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Plan for longer travel time Thursday afternoon and evening. Slow
down and use caution while driving.

&&

MSU students keep the vigils lit

  • Updated
  • 0

A trio of students refused to let the candles stay extinguished on Tuesday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As East Lansing grieves three students killed in Monday night's mass shooting, some small acts of kindness are showing the victims will not be forgotten.

"They managed to do surgery on her- emergency surgery- and that helped her get into stable condition," said MSU junior Ryan Mathes about his friend who was wounded during the shooting.

So for him, the painting on the rock- "how many more"- rings especially true.

"The fact that we have tragedies we can look to as equivalents in this country's history is something we shouldn't have to," said Mathes.

But when ABC12 met him at the rock Tuesday evening, where he and two other students were lighting candles, he revealed it was the ninth time he'd been here that day.

"I decided that I'd spend my time ensuring that all the vigils that exist on campus are staying lit for those who have passed," he said.

Since noon, Mathes and his friends visited all three vigils multiple times, re-lighting candles blown out by the wind.

He said it's about memory and the Spartan spirit.

"It's about other people who've had to suffer and are sadly no longer with us... It's that physical appearance of that community," Mathes explained.

