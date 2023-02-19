MSU students petition for hybrid, online classes after tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Michigan State University students still processing the trauma say they aren't ready to go back to class Monday.
Thousands of students have signed a petition saying it's too soon and urging the university to offer hybrid or online classes for those uncomfortable with returning to campus.
Interim University President Teresa Woodruff said school administrators are looking at all options.
One student we spoke with said she would have a hard time returning to class in Berkey Hall, one of the places the shooter opened fire.
University officials announced Berkey Hall will be closed for classes the remainder of the semester, however, no decision has been made about when to reopen the MSU Union, where one student was killed and another shot.