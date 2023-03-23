MSU students react to security measures ahead of big game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The MSU campus community is getting ready for the big game tonight and while their hearts are with the team in NYC, their minds are on safety and security.
It's been over a month since Michigan State University students experienced the unexpected tragic mass shooting.
And after a knife incident led to an arrest yesterday, campus security are taking extra measures ahead of possible celebrations after tonight's Michigan State March Madness game.
MSU fans are gearing up to watch the green and white take to the hardwood tonight - an important game for the Spartans.
"We just stopped by good old Rick's over here. We're going to be hanging down there later to hang out with him later and watch Sparty with the surround sound and projector camera," said Michael Mcginnity, an MSU student.
If Michigan State advances into the Elite Eight, Spartan fans are bracing for what could happen around East Lansing tonight.
"It probably will be crazy, especially if we win, and hopefully campus stays safe," said Skyler Crespo, an MSU student."
Some fans say in light of the recent incidents on campus, they have faith in campus security to keep things calm and peaceful in the event of a big win.
"This has been going on for a long time, so I think they understand the atmosphere that's going to happen tonight, so they should be ready to go," said Cole Hansen, an MSU student.
We reached out to the City of East Lansing Police Department. Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio tells us city services are doing extra to make sure community members get the police support and protection they need.