MSU takes first steps towards healing as police reveal shooter details

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three days after the deadly mass shooting, Lansing leaders and law enforcement updated the community in a Thursday morning conference.
Trustee Chair Dr. Rema Vassar expressed both gratitude and grief. As an alumnus with a daughter at MSU, she's seen the impact on survivors and the victims' families alike.
And it hurts her to see their pain.
"They sent their students to Michigan State for a quality, world-class education. And now they are, um... They are. They're holding services for them," Vassar said with a shaking voice.
But the student body is starting to show signs of healing. Interim President Teresa Woodruff said hundreds of students have spoken with University counselors.
And the morning also brought positivity. One of the survivors was reclassified to "stable" condition during the conference.
Additionally, Woodruff said donations of money and food have poured in over the past few days. She added that anyone looking to help can donate to the Spartan Strong fund.
And Vassar refused to let the shooting define her school.
"We will not have our safety and security stolen by a man with a gun and a senseless act of violence," she said.
State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said the investigation continues into 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who he said seemed to be walking home when confronted by police. That includes searching his potential paths from the shooting for any other evidence he may have left behind.
After he shot himself, police discovered loaded and emptied magazines in his bag, as well as 50 rounds of loose ammunition for his two nine-millimeter pistols.
"We have learned that they were purchased legally by the shooter, but they were not registered," MSU Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said about his weapons.
And while the note in his pocket said he was the leader of a group of 20 killers, police have confirmed he was acting alone based on an interview with his father.
"He sat in his room most of the time. He ate, went to the bathroom in there. So he pretty much never left his room and his father didn't believe he had any friends," explained Gonzalez.
His notes listed other possible targets, including a Meijer warehouse where he used to work, a church, and other businesses.
But what prompted his Monday night rampage remains unclear.
"We can find no connection to MSU at this time. He was not a current student/faculty/staff or a former student/faculty/staff," said Rozman.
Law enforcement added that some text on the note may indicate a motive. But they need to look at more evidence before they decide if it's true.