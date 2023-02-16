MSU takes first steps towards healing as police reveal shooter details

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the north to northeast with gusts up to 36 knots. The largest significant waves will be 11 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 16 feet. * WHERE...Lake Huron from Sturgeon Point to Alabaster MI beyond 5NM off shore, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI, Lake Huron from Port Austin to Harbor Beach beyond 5NM Off Shore, Lake Huron from Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac beyond 5NM Off Shore and Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Port Huron beyond 5NM Off Shore. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Friday with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&