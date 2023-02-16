 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the north to
northeast with gusts up to 36 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 11 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
16 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Huron from Sturgeon Point to Alabaster MI beyond
5NM off shore, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay
Port MI, Lake Huron from Port Austin to Harbor Beach beyond
5NM Off Shore, Lake Huron from Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
beyond 5NM Off Shore and Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Port
Huron beyond 5NM Off Shore.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

MSU takes first steps towards healing as police reveal shooter details

  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of students have reached out to counselors.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three days after the deadly mass shooting, Lansing leaders and law enforcement updated the community in a Thursday morning conference.

Trustee Chair Dr. Rema Vassar expressed both gratitude and grief. As an alumnus with a daughter at MSU, she's seen the impact on survivors and the victims' families alike.

And it hurts her to see their pain.

"They sent their students to Michigan State for a quality, world-class education. And now they are, um... They are. They're holding services for them," Vassar said with a shaking voice.

But the student body is starting to show signs of healing. Interim President Teresa Woodruff said hundreds of students have spoken with University counselors.

And the morning also brought positivity. One of the survivors was reclassified to "stable" condition during the conference.

Additionally, Woodruff said donations of money and food have poured in over the past few days. She added that anyone looking to help can donate to the Spartan Strong fund.

And Vassar refused to let the shooting define her school.

"We will not have our safety and security stolen by a man with a gun and a senseless act of violence," she said.

Police say he was very reclusive and rarely left his room.

State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said the investigation continues into 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who he said seemed to be walking home when confronted by police. That includes searching his potential paths from the shooting for any other evidence he may have left behind.

After he shot himself, police discovered loaded and emptied magazines in his bag, as well as 50 rounds of loose ammunition for his two nine-millimeter pistols.

"We have learned that they were purchased legally by the shooter, but they were not registered," MSU Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said about his weapons.

And while the note in his pocket said he was the leader of a group of 20 killers, police have confirmed he was acting alone based on an interview with his father.

"He sat in his room most of the time. He ate, went to the bathroom in there. So he pretty much never left his room and his father didn't believe he had any friends," explained Gonzalez.

His notes listed other possible targets, including a Meijer warehouse where he used to work, a church, and other businesses.

But what prompted his Monday night rampage remains unclear.

"We can find no connection to MSU at this time. He was not a current student/faculty/staff or a former student/faculty/staff," said Rozman.

Law enforcement added that some text on the note may indicate a motive. But they need to look at more evidence before they decide if it's true.

