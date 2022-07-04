MSU to start construction on river safety barrier after drowning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University in East Lansing said construction is set to begin this week on a steel safety barrier along a stretch of the Red Cedar River.
It comes after the drowning death of an 18-year-old man who was visiting the campus last fall.
Investigators said the body of Grand Valley State University student Brandon Santo was found in the river last January.
Police had been searching for Santo since he disappeared on October 29, 2021, after leaving a residence hall.
MSU has already installed temporary fencing along a portion of the Red Cedar River.
A spokesperson for the school said work on the permanent barrier would begin on Tuesday. The construction was expected to be finished by the end of August.