Mt. Morris man could face life in prison after jury finds him guilty on all counts from 2019 murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris man could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty on all counts related to a 2019 murder.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said that a jury found 30-year-old Erick Thurman Scott Jr. guilty on all counts related to the 2019 shooting death of another man in the City of Flint.
Scott Jr. was found guilty of felony murder and nine additional felonies related to the crime where he broke into a home on Milbrook Drive and fatally shot 25-year-old Larry Keyandrae Jones.
Officials said that Scott broke out a window with the butt of his gun and unsuccessfully attempted to climb through the window. Reports show that Scott then forced his way in through the front door and fired nine rounds at Jones as he was trying to flee.
“This was a senseless tragedy that occurred as a result of an apparent rage of jealousy as the defendant broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, assaulted her and shot and killed her friend,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “While the actions of the defendant cannot be undone, we were able to achieve legal justice in a court of law with the good work of Assistant Prosecutor Alena Clark and City of Flint police and Michigan State Police,” he said.
Scott will be sentenced on July 18 where he faces mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Stay with ABC12 News for updates.