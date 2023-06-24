Mt. Pleasant Police investigating pedestrian fatality

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 has learned Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday involving a vehicle near West High and South Henry Street.
Officials say a 31-year-old female died as a result of being struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year old male from Mt. Pleasant, was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.
