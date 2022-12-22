MTA says storm won't stop their drivers

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

MTA says storm won't stop their drivers

  • Updated
  • 0

Longtime employees can't remember a time the weather shut them down.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mass Transportation Authority says even with freezing temperatures and high winds ahead, their bus lines will still get people where they need to go.

"Our policy here is that we will provide all services across all the different modes unless we're requested to get off the road by the governor," CEO Edgar Benning told ABC12.

He's been with the MTA since the 80s. And he can't remember a time when they've ever fully shut down.

He thinks the closest they ever came was the Christmas Ice Storm of 2013, which left tens of thousands without power in the dead of winter.

But if there's someone who needs to be somewhere- especially for healthcare- Benning said they'll try to make it happen.

"Sometimes, that means we need to get a street plowed because we need to get to that home to transport them... We will provide information to the city to make sure they plow those streets first," he explained.

Driver Theresa Gray's been with the Authority for 27 years. She said driving after the 2013 storm was a nerve-wracking experience.

"It was a very scary situation. You worried about slipping and sliding, whether the next person was going to slide into you," she recalled.

But Gray braved the roads because she knew people needed her.

"We had to move many, many elderly people and disabled people out of there and to a warmer place," said Gray.

And that's why she's ready to do it again this week.

She just wants passengers to know it might take a few minutes longer.

"You have to understand that we're coming. We might be a little late, but we're coming. And we're coming safely," Gray explained.

MTA services are scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, with a break on Sunday for Christmas before they resume on Monday.

Any changes or updates will be on the MTA website immediately. And ABC12 will have the latest as well.

Tags

