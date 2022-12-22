MTA says storm won't stop their drivers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mass Transportation Authority says even with freezing temperatures and high winds ahead, their bus lines will still get people where they need to go.
"Our policy here is that we will provide all services across all the different modes unless we're requested to get off the road by the governor," CEO Edgar Benning told ABC12.
He's been with the MTA since the 80s. And he can't remember a time when they've ever fully shut down.
He thinks the closest they ever came was the Christmas Ice Storm of 2013, which left tens of thousands without power in the dead of winter.
But if there's someone who needs to be somewhere- especially for healthcare- Benning said they'll try to make it happen.
"Sometimes, that means we need to get a street plowed because we need to get to that home to transport them... We will provide information to the city to make sure they plow those streets first," he explained.
Driver Theresa Gray's been with the Authority for 27 years. She said driving after the 2013 storm was a nerve-wracking experience.
"It was a very scary situation. You worried about slipping and sliding, whether the next person was going to slide into you," she recalled.
But Gray braved the roads because she knew people needed her.
"We had to move many, many elderly people and disabled people out of there and to a warmer place," said Gray.
And that's why she's ready to do it again this week.
She just wants passengers to know it might take a few minutes longer.
"You have to understand that we're coming. We might be a little late, but we're coming. And we're coming safely," Gray explained.
MTA services are scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, with a break on Sunday for Christmas before they resume on Monday.
Any changes or updates will be on the MTA website immediately. And ABC12 will have the latest as well.