Mystery continues in Bridgeport as seven years have passed since murder of Darrel Volway

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a mid-Michigan man and his friends and neighbors are hoping someone comes forward with new information in a seven-year-old murder mystery.
It was on May 25th, 2016, when the body of Darrel Volway was found outside his Bridgeport Township home.
Seven years later, there have been no arrests in the case.
It is a cold case now, very few leads, very little evidence in the case.
But Darrel's sister and people that knew him are hoping after all these years someone with a tip will call police.
"One day he is walking around next door, and the next he is gone," says Shana Ray, who lived across the street from Darrel Volway.
That's what happened to the 43-year-old outdoor enthusiast.
He was a fixture in this Bridgeport Township neighborhood and then he was gone, shot to death.
His mother found his body on his back porch.
Police believe he was shot at another location and his body somehow ended up here.
Ray says the neighborhood was busy as the holiday approached.
"Sounded like fireworks, there was a dark SUV that was over there," she says.
People have been questioned but seven years later, there have been no arrests.
"Things are hard, he would have had a grandbaby. Not being able to see him walk his daughter down the aisle just a few weeks ago," says Kelly Volway, Darrel's sister.
She is still hoping for justice one day.
"But knowing someone is out there, walking around that they did this, it's just hard every day," says Volway.
Even the few tips that have come in cause frustration.
"Unfortunately, they are not good tips, they are tips that people are mad at someone else and turn them in," says Volway.
"Fun loving caring guy, always had a smile on his face," says James Ray about Darrel.
He knew Darrel, doesn't know anyone that would have hurt him, and like everyone else, is surprised that seven years have gone by.
"He was a great guy, someone should step up and say something about it, his daughter misses him, everyone misses him," says Ray.
The reward money for information that leads to an arrest in this case is up to $3,000 and Michigan State Police is asking anyone with a tip to give them or Crimestoppers a call.