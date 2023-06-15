Mystery continues in Gladwin County as man has been missing for 3 weeks after crash

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery is still unfolding in Gladwin County after a man disappears following a car crash.
It happened on M-30 in Gladwin County all the way back on May 26th.
Witnesses saw one of the drivers run off into the woods after the crash.
He hasn't been seen since.
The woman who lives with the man didn't find out about the accident until last week.
She is Michael Frisco's girlfriend, and it wasn't until she got a notice in the mail from the Secretary of State's office that Frisco's car was impounded that she discovered there was an accident, and her boyfriend is missing.
Where is 49-year-old Michael Frisco?
The Midland resident was last seen here at the corner of M-30 and Van Dyke Road in Billings Township.
The SUV he was driving collided with another car, where initial reports show two people in that other car were injured.
Frisco was seen running off into these woods and hasn't been seen since. His wallet and cell phone were found in his vehicle.
"The initial deputy that got there did a cursory search," says Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.
He says a detective also searched the area, but Frisco wasn't found.
The crash happened on May 26th, and it wasn't until June 8th, about two weeks later, that Frisco's girlfriend Brandi found out about the incident.
A letter arrived at their Midland home notifying her Frisco's car was in an impound lot.
She filed a missing person's report that day with the Michigan State Police.
She says she thought Frisco went fishing in an area with no cell phone coverage.
Brandi says she is very upset because, "if I would have known he was missing, we could have started looking for him a lot sooner."
Shea says his department did not go to the home that was listed on Frisco's driver license.
"On these misdemeanor crimes, usually the people that are responsible for it will show up to us later. We will issue them a citation for leaving the scene of a property damage accident at the least, maybe a personal injury accident, but we still to this day don't know that because he left," says Shea.
The state police and sheriff's department have conducted searches in these woods, as well as using drones and k-9's.
"We don't know definitively that there is some demise or that he is deceased, he is not talking to his family but that doesn't necessarily mean the worst," he says.
The sheriff's department and the Michigan State Police again put the word out today that if you know anything about the whereabouts of Michael Frisco, you are asked to give them a call.