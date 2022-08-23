Mystery illness hitting dogs in Northern Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery illness affecting dogs and killing most of them within days.
It started in Northern Michigan -- where the Otsego County Animal Shelter says they have identified more than 30 parvo-like illnesses since June.
And just last week -- Clare County encountered the mysterious illness, the Director of Animal Control saying that as of last Thursday, the county has had over 30 dogs die.
We talked with one vet in Clare County and reports -- their office hasn't seen any cases. However, some dog owners aren't taking any chances.
“No, absolutely not,” said Andy Phares.
Marci and Andy Phares are Bay City dog owners, and although the mystery virus hasn't been reported here, they would not be willing to risk it by taking their dogs Teddy and Murphy to a dog park.
“They've had their distemper shots and they said probably protected but they still don't know what it is,” said Marci Phares.
Dr. Eric Gaw of Clare Animal Hospital says that people should not panic but should still take proper precautions.
“There's a virus that's going around that is exhibiting symptoms similar to Parvo but apparently has tested negative for Parvo,” said Craig Goulet, Director of Bay County Animal Services.
Parvovirus is a severe gastrointestinal illness that mostly affects young dogs that typically are unvaccinated for it -- symptoms include bloody stool, loss of appetite and lethargy.
“It could be a subvariant it might be a test. Those are things going on and being monitored very closely by the department of agriculture, Michigan State University and veterinarians,” Goulet said.
Experts say Parvo is not only transmitted from dog to dog, but is also transmissible via surfaces like grass and bedding.
They're our kids now that our kids and grandkids are grown up and away from us. So, we're pretty careful with them.
It's still not known exactly what this deadly virus is -- but vets say you should make sure your four-legged friend is vaccinated, that you're cleaning up after him, and to avoid dog parks and crowded areas.
Information from the Michigan Department of Agriculture who is following this virus closely is below:
https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/about/media/pressreleases/2022/08/22/update-from-state-vet