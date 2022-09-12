Name change surprises Fenton Township lakeside community

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Fenton Township's many lakes now sports a new name.
As of Friday, Squaw Lake is called Aanikegamaa Lake.
It's part of a renaming effort by a branch of the U.S. Geological Survey to remove an offensive word from the map. All of the locations contained the word "squaw" in their names -- a slur for Native American women.
But some hadn't even heard of the change.
"I guess the decision is not shocking. I understand how Native Americans can find that name offensive," said Mark Schantz, a member of the Ponemah, Squaw, and Tupper Lakes Association in Fenton Township.
But he said his group never received any kind of official notice about the change and only learned about it on social media.
"I had posted something on the lake association website about weed treatment and an update to the residents. And one resident informed me that that morning the Federal government announced the Squaw lake name ws going to be changed," Schantz said.
They're not the only ones caught by surprise.
"Fenton Township just learned about the lake name change on Friday and has not received any direct information regarding the change," Fenton Township Deputy Clerk Tom Broecker said in an email. "The Township has begun reaching out to the appropriate agencies to determine the next steps in the process."
Carl Ruth, chairman of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners, said he never heard about a process to rename Squaw Creek in Saginaw and Tuscola counties to Quanicassee Creek. He learned of the decision a few days ago.
Schantz said his group is reaching out to the federal government. While he doesn't mind getting rid of the old name, he and other members of the association aren't fond of the new one.
"One: it's not easy to remember. Two: it's not easy to pronounce. And thirdly: there might be a more suitable name that residents might like to recommend," Schantz said.
Several other bodies of water in Mid-Michigan also had their names changed to remove the slur.
A full list of changed names in the region can be found here.
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe said the Tribal Council will be discussing their official stance on renaming waterways during their meeting Tuesday morning.