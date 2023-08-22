National policy will effort more PFAS clean-up actions in Oscoda

OSCODA, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of rallying, recent national directives to further mitigate PFAS will impact the Oscoda community.
Last week, one of their suggested plans was officially adopted by the Department of Defense.
For 7 years, Oscoda residents and the community group "Need Our Water" have spearheaded active rallying to get PFAS cleanup efforts moving forward.
Earlier this year, Oscoda residents demanded four additional clean up measures on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. PFAS released into nearby water like the AuSable River and Clark's Marsh has negatively impacted the community.
"We can't drink the water from residential wells, we can't eat fish from the 9 mill stretch of the AuSable River. You can't eat the fish," said Tony Spaniola, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network.
Now, national directives will effort PFAS mitigation at two of the four sites.
"We took this to the pentagon. To the top of the pentagon and said this should really be the strategy all across the country and they listened to us. Maybe the first time we've felt heard in a significant way," said Spaniola.
The policy directive is a plan to "stop the bleeding" of PFAS contaminants into the community. It also aims to limit the environmental and health impacts of contamination.
"If you have a patient that's bleeding profusely, you put a tourniquet on to stop that bleeding and you figure out what's going on and you fix it," he added.
The Department of Air Force will install groundwater treatment systems at two sites - DRMO and Landfills 30/31. This will stop the flow of PFAS-impacted groundwater going into Van Etten Lake.
"The significance of those is that they will clean up PFAS that is currently migrating in groundwater underneath a youth camp. A lot of kids from Detroit and Flint come up to spend the summer in the great outdoors and also a state campground," Spaniola added.
Along with the voices of concerned residents to push this strategy, there has been a combined effort from federal, state, and local leaders.
"For far too long, Oscoda and surrounding communities have lived with the impact of PFAS contamination created by the Department of Defense. The actions announced last night – adding groundwater treatment systems at two new sites – are a positive step forward, even with much more work to do," said Representative Elissa Slotkin in a press release statement.
And that work includes clean-up efforts at the remaining sites and putting this interim plan into action because it could be decades before all of the contamination is cleaned up.
"It's good to have it on paper, it's good to have a policy directive, but if it's not carried out it really doesn't mean anything and that's really our next work ahead of us," said Spaniola.
But, Spaniola is glad to know the demands from a small community will now be a model for more national effort.
"The lessons from Wurtsmith are going to be taken advantage of and put to good use at other places. "
Spaniola says under the directive, over 700 military installations in the nation have been identified with PFAS contamination. Most of them are expected to implement similar clean-up actions. 14 of those sites are in Michigan.