Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR VISIBILITY REDUCTION AND
SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...


WEATHER...

* Snow showers will impact much of southeast Michigan along and
north of I-94 over the next 2-3 hours this evening as
temperatures fall to freezing and below.


IMPACTS...

* Short periods of moderate snowfall may result in visibility
reduction to 1 mile or less. Cooling surface temperatures will
also allow for minor accumulations on roadways, especially on
untreated roadways.

* With temperatures falling below freezing tonight, many areas
could see slippery/icy conditions where snow has accumulated on
roadways or where roadways are wet. The most vulnerable
roadways will be bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* The combination of moderate snow, reduced visibility, and;
falling temperatures will cause variable traffic rates;
throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution and;
account for the variable conditions by allowing extra time and;
leaving plenty of space between vehicles while driving.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

2 people killed, 2 wounded in mass shooting outside Chicago high school

  • Updated
  • 0
2 people killed, 2 wounded in mass shooting outside Chicago high school

Four students were shot outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago on December 16.

 WBBM

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Friday.

No suspects are in custody, he told reporters at a news conference. Brown said he didn't have any information about the victims -- other than the two wounded victims are in serious condition -- because the investigation is in its early stages.

Earlier Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Langford said four students were shot. Brown said he didn't want to speculate and wouldn't confirm the people shot were students.

The school was releasing students in staggered groups when the shooting occurred, Brown said.

The people were shot outside the school building, but on school grounds, Langford said. They were transported to Stroger Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

