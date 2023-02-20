 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday
afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early
evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the
evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing
is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in southeast Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
An 85-year-old woman was killed after an incident involving an alligator Monday in St. Lucie County, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) statement.

 WPTV

An 85-year-old woman walking her dog was killed Monday when an alligator pulled her into a nearby retention pond in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.

Gloria Serge was walking her small dog along the pond in her community in Ft. Pierce when the alligator attempted to take her dog, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday.

"Ms. Serge was knocked over and the alligator pulled her into the water by her foot," according to a commission incident report.

"Serge was pulled into deeper water and died as a result of the incident," it said. The alligator, which was approximately 10 feet long, was caught and euthanized, it added.

The dog survived, commission spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN on Monday.

The woman was recovered and the alligator involved in the incident was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, the fish and wildlife commission said.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the commission said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.

"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," the statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

