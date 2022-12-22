Arizona to remove makeshift border wall as part of a lawsuit, court filing says

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to 36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&