 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the north to
northeast with gusts up to 36 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 11 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
16 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Huron from Sturgeon Point to Alabaster MI beyond
5NM off shore, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay
Port MI, Lake Huron from Port Austin to Harbor Beach beyond
5NM Off Shore, Lake Huron from Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
beyond 5NM Off Shore and Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Port
Huron beyond 5NM Off Shore.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will
develop during the course of the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Biden: Objects shot down last week were not Chinese spy balloons

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden says objects shot down over North America last week appear to not be part of China's spy balloon operation

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, February 16.

 Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the U.S. has no indication that the three objects shot down in North American air space are tied to China's spy balloon program and are likely from private entities.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were but nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country," Biden said from the White House. "The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research."

The remarks were Biden's first formal remarks on the objects shot from the sky last weekend over Canada and the U.S.

Federal officials have said an initial Chinese surveillance balloon downed off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations and had a payload around the size of three buses.

By comparison, the subsequent objects, which haven't been attributed to a specific country or entity, are believed to be much smaller.

The U.S. is now also increasingly confident that the three objects that were downed between Friday and Sunday were "benign" balloons.

It's anticipated that new protocols on how the U.S. will handle similar unidentified objects going forward will be released this week.

Administration officials from the Pentagon, State Department and intelligence community have briefed lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the initial Chinese spy balloon in recent days.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have criticized Biden for not approving the military to down the first balloon quickly enough, letting it sail eastward for days. They've also called on him to speak on the matter.

But administration officials argued that the U.S. didn't move earlier to shoot down the balloon in part over fears it could provoke an escalation of military tensions with China.

They also told lawmakers the balloon was not first shot down when it entered Alaskan airspace because the waters there are cold and deep, making it less likely they could have recovered the balloon.

And officials had been wary of having the president speak publicly about the objects until more information was gathered about the three unidentified objects that were downed last weekend.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

Recommended for you