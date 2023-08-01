Cedar Point announces Top Thrill 2 -- tallest, fastest strata coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJRT) - The world's tallest and fastest strata roller coaster will be replacing the former Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point.

The park announced plans for Top Thrill 2 on Tuesday, which will carry riders up two 420-foot towers at triple-digit speeds. The new ride builds on the Top Thrill Dragster attraction, which closed after an accident.

Cedar Point calls the new ride, which is slated to open in 2024, "one of the greatest races of all time." Riders will climb into one of three cars designed to look like high performance race cars.





The ride is designed to reach 74 mph as the car races up the first tower and reaches weightlessness momentarily, then shifts in reverse at speeds topping 100 mph backwards on the way down.

The car then speeds backwards up the second 420-foot tower, briefly reaches weightlessness again, shifts back into forward drive and blasts off at a top speed of around 120 mph. Riders will feel the speed in open-air cars.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

Top Thrill 2 will utilize the tower from the original ride and add a second tower. The ride uses an all new linear synchronous motor system to reach high speeds.

"I cannot wait until next year when we see this record-breaking scream machine come to life," said Antonio Zamperla, president and CEO of Zamperla, which designed and engineered Top Thrill Dragster 2.

The original Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003 and carried more than 18 million riders in nearly 20 years. The ride closed in 2021 after a piece of metal struck Rachel Hawes of Swartz Creek while she waited in line.

An lengthy investigation could not pinpoint where the metal came from or how it hit Hawes. She suffered a devastating head injury and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hawes filed a lawsuit against Cedar Point in July, saying she faces a lifetime of health complications from the incident. She says the accident led to $2 million worth of medical bills already and she likely will need $10 million worth of ongoing care.