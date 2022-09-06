Cedar Point retiring the popular Top Thrill Dragster ride

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJRT) - The popular Top Thrill Dragster ride at Cedar Point is retiring from its current form.

The Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park announced Tuesday that Top Thrill Dragster is taking on a new form after 19 years and more than 18 million riders. Billed as the world's first strata coaster, the ride opened in 2003.

"However, Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues," the park wrote in a statement on Facebook. "Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience."

Top Thrill Dragster was blamed for a serious accident in August 2021, when a woman from Swartz Creek was hit in the head by a piece of flying metal while standing in line.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with head injuries after the accident.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Amusement Ride Safety Division released a 620-page report that did not recommend any sanctions against the park. A cause of the accident was not released.