Congressman Dan Kildee introduces a bill to expand access to PFAS blood testing

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee has introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure Medicare beneficiaries can get their blood test for PFAS chemicals for no cost.
The "Expanding Seniors' Access to PFAS Testing Act" would require Medicare to cover PFAS blood testing.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommended doctors to offer PFAS testing to patients with a history of elevated exposure to PFAS. According to Kildee's office, these tests cost upwards of $600.
Exposure to PFAS can cause high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, certain types of cancers and other serious health conditions.
According to Kildee, it is estimated that at least 16 million people across the U.S. have been exposed to PFAS through their drinking water.
“My legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, is urgently needed to ensure those exposed to PFAS get the health care they need,” said Congressman Kildee. “Many communities in mid-Michigan have been impacted by these forever chemicals. As we work to clean up harmful PFAS chemicals across the country, I am committed to ensuring Michigan seniors have access to these tests at no cost to them.”
Kildee is the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force.