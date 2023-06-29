 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Dogs saved from China's meat trade arrive in U.S.

  • Updated
  • 0
Dogs saved from China's meat trade arrive at new kennel at LAX for international rescues

Twenty dogs saved from slaughter in China's meat trade arrived at a new kennel at LAX for international rescues.

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) -- Twenty dogs saved from slaughter in China's meat trade arrived at a new kennel at LAX for international rescues on Tuesday.

Rue's Kennel is the first airport animal care center in the country. The new facility partnered with the nonprofit China Rescue Dogs to bring the four-legged friends to California.

The rescues joined organizers at the kennel's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Sixteen golden retrievers, two corgis, one poodle and one malamute were all smiles for the event, but it was quite the journey for them.

Some of them were rescued from breeding farms and trucks headed to the butcher. In China, it is legal to eat and sell dog meat, but it is not widespread, according to the Asia Society.

"Sadly, people look at these dogs and think how could someone actually brutalize. It's one thing to eat and consume an animal. That's not the case in China. They believe the more torture they ensue on the animal, the more meat is tenderized," said Jill Stewart, the president and co-founder of China Rescue Dogs.

Tibetan monks from Long Beach spoke blessings over the rescues.

"This is compassion. These animals would have suffered a very gruesome fate," said Mayor James Butts of Inglewood. "We are so happy to have our new residents and these animals will live happy and productive lives. We're grateful for that."

Since 2019, China Rescue Dogs has saved more 2,000 canines thanks to large and small donations.

The dogs that arrived at LAX will be adopted to loving families in California and across the U.S.

Recommended for you