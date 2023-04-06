Eggs-clusive: White House debuting new Easter Bunny mascot at annual Egg Roll

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning remains in effect for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest and expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Impact... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&