Fawn found in passenger seat after driver pulled over for swerving

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) -- A deputy in Chisago County, Minn., had an unexpectedly cute encounter during a recent traffic stop.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, a driver was recently pulled over for erratically swerving "for no apparent reason." When the driver was pulled over, the reason was quite apparent.
The driver's pet fawn was "misbehaving" and jumping around in the passenger seat, the sheriff's office said.
"While the fawn stared at the deputy, the owner advised she would be moved to her crate," the sheriff's office said. "The things we see."