FDA finalizes limit on how much arsenic can be in apple juice

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland... Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org