Home prices stay strong in May

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS MORNING...

WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog will impact the western Thumb region,
particularly Tuscola county, through the morning commute.

* Fog gradually will dissipate over the course of the morning.

* Variable winds around 5 mph with gusts to 10 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Fog is creating areas of reduced visibilities below 1 mile.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Home prices stay strong in May

Home prices stay strong in May

In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, in Cutler Bay, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 Home prices rose in May for the fourth consecutive month, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

The national index rose 0.7% in May from April, after seasonal adjustment. Both the 10-City and 20-City composites saw increases, too, rising 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Before seasonal adjustments, the national index rose 1.2% from April. May’s increase comes after an uptick in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.

“The rally in U.S. home prices continued in May,” says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. “The ongoing recovery in home prices is broadly based.”


Before seasonal adjustment, prices rose in all 20 cities in May, as they had also done in March and April. Seasonally adjusted data showed rising prices in 19 cities in May, repeating April’s performance. The outlier is Phoenix, down 0.1% in both months.

Year over year, prices continued to decline. The National Composite is 0.5% below its May 2022 level, with the 10- and 20-City Composites also negative on a year-over-year basis.

Regional differences continue to be striking, said Lazzara.

“This month’s league table shows the Revenge of the Rust Belt, as Chicago (up 4.6%), Cleveland (up 3.9%), and New York (up 3.5%) were the top performers,” he said. “If this seems like an unusual occurrence to you, it seems that way to me too. It’s been five years to the month since a cold-weather city held the top spot – and that was Seattle, which isn’t all that cold.”

Since May 2018, the top-ranked cities have been Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

