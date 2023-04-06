 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ice climber in Utah dies after pushing another climber out of the way of falling ice

Deputies in Utah are praising the "brave, courageous" actions of an ice climber they said died after pushing another climber out of the way of falling ice.

The 41-year-old woman was climbing ice falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon with two others Sunday when an ice column suddenly broke away, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said, without naming the climbers.

"One climber pushed their fellow female climber, age 21, out of the way, which probably saved her life," the sheriff's office said. "Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way ... was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive."

A 34-year-old man was injured after falling about 40 feet when the ice column broke, officials said.

The 21-year-old woman climbed down the terrain and drove to Duchesne City to call for help.

After rescuers arrived, the man was hoisted off the mountain and airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

"Our sincere condolences ... to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another. We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one," the sheriff's office said.

