Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

Rocky, a 9-year-old boxer, peers around at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington before his tongue is measured for Guinness World Records.

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois -- It's official: Rocky the boxer has brought the glory of a Guinness World Record.

The 9-year-old boxer, who belongs to Brad and Crystal Williams of Normal, Ill., earned the title of "longest tongue on a living dog" based on the results of measurements completed before a teeth cleaning on June 15 at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington. 

The most recent recordholder, Zoey Williams of Metairie, Louisiana, earned the title with a 5-inch tongue. While Rocky's number came in higher earlier this month, the record could not be considered official until verified by Guinness.

On Monday, the world records website displayed a photo of Rocky — tongue lolling haphazardly, eyes bright with excitement — and his tongue stats: 5.46 inches, or 13.883 centimeters.

"It's pretty exciting, and he's just a great dog," Crystal Williams said Monday, reacting to the news. "He didn't have to do anything special. He just had to be himself.

"We're just the lucky ones that got to care for this cool dog, and now he's a recordholder," she said, adding: "It's pretty cool to be a part of Guinness now."

While Rocky's great genes clinched the victory, his owners undertook a somewhat complex process to get him in the game. It involves an online application and variety of materials, including a cover letter and statements from a steward, witness and timekeeper.

Additionally, the couple had to line up people up to fulfill various witness and medical roles and supply their credentials to Guinness.

