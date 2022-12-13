 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

John Lewis to be honored on U.S. postage stamp next year

John Lewis to be honored on US postage stamp next year

A new stamp celebrates the life of US Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights legend and longtime congressman.

 US Postal Service

The late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis will be honored on a new postage stamp in 2023, the U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday.

The Georgia Democrat, who dedicated his life to activism and spent more than three decades in Congress fighting for civil rights, will be featured on a stamp using a photograph taken for a 2013 issue of Time magazine, USPS said in a statement. The photograph was taken by Marco Grob.

A follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis participated in lunch counter sit-ins, joined the Freedom Riders in challenging segregated buses and, at 23, was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

"Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble,'" the USPS announcement said.

Lewis was widely seen as a moral conscience of Congress because of his nonviolent fight for civil rights. His death in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians, world leaders and former presidents.

Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, a Democrat who introduced and passed a resolution honoring the life of Lewis, has voiced support for commemorating him with a stamp.

"Congressman Lewis was an American hero, civil rights icon, and revered citizen of Georgia, fully deserving of this honor," Ossoff said in a statement last year.

CNN previously reported in October that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who also died in 2020, will be honored in 2023 as well. The USPS has yet to announce when the stamps will be released next year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

