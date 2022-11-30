 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway as 2 volcanoes erupt simultaneously

The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.

The leading edge of the lava flow gushing out of Mauna Loa is about 4.5 miles away from Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency's website said Wednesday morning.

"It does not pose a threat to any communities at this time," the agency said. But parking along the highway is prohibited between mile markers 16 to 31, and any vehicles left there could be towed.

Mauna Loa's eruption propelled lava up to 148 feet high, the US Geological Survey tweeted. At least one lava flow was several yards thick.

Just 21 miles away from Mauna Loa, another active volcano in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park keeps erupting. While Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years this week, its neighbor Kilauea has been erupting since last year.

Hazards in the air

While officials have said there's no imminent threat to property on the ground, a spate of potential health hazards could linger in the air.

Volcanic gas, fine ash and Pele's Hair (strands of volcanic glass) could be carried downwind, the geological survey said. And state heath officials have warned about the possibility of vog, or volcanic smog.

The Hawaii health department warned residents and visitors about "vog conditions, ash in the air, and levels of sulfur dioxide to increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state."

Children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions should reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing and reduce exposure by staying indoors and closing windows and doors if vog conditions develop, the health department said.

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation Tuesday to direct resources and aid response to Mauna Loa's eruption.

The state's National Guard is also on standby. And the state Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center, said Maj. Gen. Ken Hara, adjutant general for the state's defense department.

Mauna Loa eruptions can be "very dynamic"

At 13,681 feet above sea level, Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano.

"Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa rift zone eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly," the geological survey said earlier this week.

The eruption and lava flow have also cut off power and impeded access to a critical climate tool used to maintain the so-called "Keeling Curve," which is the authoritative measurement of atmospheric carbon dioxide and vital scientific evidence for the climate crisis.

The Keeling Curve graph is comprised of daily carbon dioxide concentration measurements taken at Mauna Loa since 1958.

"It's a big deal. This is the central record of the present understanding of the climate problem," said Ralph Keeling, a geoscientist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego and son of the Keeling Curve creator.

