Long-lost letter hints at George Washington's financial struggles

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Tuesday with the largest waves expected around 12 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&