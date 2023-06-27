 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

McDonald’s crew member wins $10K after being gifted lottery scratch-off

  • Updated
  • 0
McDonald's is giving people the chance to win free food for life

A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- A McDonald's employee had an extraordinary day of work last month after being gifted a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000.

Unique Murphy, who works at the McDonald's chain restaurant in Redan, Stone Mountain, won big when her supervisor gifted her a scratch-off as a thank you for her customer satisfaction rate.

When Murphy went on break, she decided to scratch the ticket, realizing very quickly that she had won $10,000. According to the McDonald's "Thank You Crew," Murphy immediately called her mom to share the news. She later put the money toward a burial for her sister, who passed away in February.

"Unique Murphy is ready for what the future holds," wrote Hafzah Khan, public relations coordinator for the campaign. "In the future, she even plans on owning her own store."

The McDonald's "Thank You Crew" encourages customers and managers to recognize stand-out employees who are making a difference in their communities.

