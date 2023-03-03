Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... WEATHER... * Light to moderate snow will impact portions of Southeast Michigan during the evening commute. Pockets of heavy snow will also be possible at times. * Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible in some areas by 6 pm, especially between I-96 and I-69. * Additional snowfall likely through the remainder of the evening and early tonight. * Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * Air temperatures will range between 32 and 36 degrees. IMPACTS... * Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roadways, particularly on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses. * Snowfall will cause reductions of visibility to less than one mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Moderate snow and temperatures near freezing will result in; localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates; throughout portions of Southeast Michigan. Motorists are urged; to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions; by allowing extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP