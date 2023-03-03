Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS AND
REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

WEATHER...

* Light to moderate snow will impact portions of Southeast
Michigan during the evening commute. Pockets of heavy snow will
also be possible at times.

* Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible in some areas by
6 pm, especially between I-96 and I-69.

*  Additional snowfall likely through the remainder of the evening
and early tonight.

* Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 32 and 36 degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roadways, particularly
on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

* Snowfall will cause reductions of visibility to less than one
mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Moderate snow and temperatures near freezing will result in;
localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates;
throughout portions of Southeast Michigan. Motorists are urged;
to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions;
by allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

  • 0
Meta is cutting prices for its VR headsets

A Meta employee demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 4.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Meta is cutting prices for two of its virtual reality headsets as it continues trying to boost adoption for the nascent technology on which it has bet its future.

The company announced Friday that it is slashing the price of its higher-end Meta Quest Pro headset by some $500, bringing its cost to $999, roughly six months after it was released. Meta is also lowering the price of its Quest 2 headset from $499.99 to $429.99.

The price cut for the Quest 2 will go into effect in more than a dozen countries including the United States on Sunday. The Quest Pro price drop will take effect the same day in the United States and Canada and on March 15 in all other countries where it is sold.

"Our goal has always been to create hardware that's affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook rebranded as Meta in late 2021 as it outlined a bold vision to build a future, immersive version of the internet called the "metaverse," powered by VR technology. But more than a year later, its metaverse ambitions still feel far away.

The Quest 2 headset is popular in its category but remains a niche product overall. The Quest Pro launched with a high price tag intended for enterprise customers, making it unlikely to move the needle with everyday consumers. And Meta's flagship social VR app Horizon Worlds can feel like a ghost town (albeit a ghost town with laser tag).

Meta lost $13.7 billion last year in its "Reality Labs" unit, which houses its VR and metaverse efforts. The company said that Reality Labs revenue fell 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the year prior due to lower sales of its Quest 2 headset.

Those losses may be harder for Meta to stomach at a time when the company is cutting thousands of jobs and focusing on making 2023 a "year of efficiency." But in the blog post Friday, Meta said it is "committed to building a successful VR market for developers, businesses, and creators to thrive in."

"VR is a powerful social platform and creative technology, and the more people with access to it, the better," the company said. "Like you, we're in this for the long haul."

The-CNN-Wire

