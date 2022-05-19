Moms in need of baby formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed

(AP) - Some U.S. moms affected by the baby formula shortage said they're tired of people asking why they don't just breastfeed.
Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the World Health Organization.
But it doesn’t work for everyone. Health issues, work schedules and life stress can all make breastfeeding difficult or impossible.
Even bigger barriers exist for women working low-paying jobs, where there may not be time allowed to pump, and in underserved areas with little support.
Part of the baby formula shortage is tied to Michigan. Formula maker Abbott Labs shut down its plant in Sturgis in February because of possible bacteria in some of its powdered baby formula.
Earlier this week, the FDA said it had agreed with Abbott on a plan to reopen the plant. The formula maker said it could restart operations there within two weeks, and that it would take six to eight weeks before the product is back on store shelves.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act on Wednesday to expand supplies of materials. And the U.S. House of Representatives has approved proposed legislation in an effort to help families.
One of the measures would allow more formula to be purchased with money from a federal program for low income families. The other proposed bill would spend $28 million to help the Food and Drug Administration increase formula supply.