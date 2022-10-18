Newborn baby safely surrendered at Nevada fire station

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- The Henderson, Nevada, Police Department has confirmed that a newborn baby was safely surrendered at a fire station on Monday.
Officers responded to a fire station in Henderson at about 2 p.m. on Monday in response to the surrender of a newborn baby. The surrender was consistent with Nevada's Safe Haven Law, Henderson police say.
According to authorities, the newborn baby girl was in good health.
Henderson police say the Safe Haven Law allows for unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn infant, which “encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe manner and remain anonymous.”
“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.
No additional information was provided.