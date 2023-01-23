Pennsylvania woman celebrates her 106th birthday

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania (WTAE) -- Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday.
Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106.
"I liked to dance when I was young. I would be dancing all the time," said Estiloz.
Her secret to a long life is serving God. She said besides dancing, she loves to draw and write poetry.
"I'm a happy woman," said Estiloz. "You can find happiness anywhere, everywhere. Try, if you don't succeed, go someplace else and succeed."
Estiloz has three children: Tim, Mary and Donna. She lost her husband, according to Tim Estiloz, nearly 60 years ago.
"I had a good life, a good husband," said Estiloz "He's in Heaven."
Estiloz lives at The Willows in Oakmont. She celebrated her birthday with two other residents in their 80s and 90s.
"One-hundred six, that's how old I am," said Estiloz. "I'm ready for 107."