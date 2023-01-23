 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Pennsylvania woman celebrates her 106th birthday

Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday. Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106.

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania (WTAE) -- Legula Estiloz celebrated her 106th birthday on Friday.

Estiloz survived COVID-19 at 104, underwent radiation for breast cancer at 105 and, although she is in a wheelchair, Estiloz danced her way to 106.

"I liked to dance when I was young. I would be dancing all the time," said Estiloz.

Her secret to a long life is serving God. She said besides dancing, she loves to draw and write poetry.

"I'm a happy woman," said Estiloz. "You can find happiness anywhere, everywhere. Try, if you don't succeed, go someplace else and succeed."

Estiloz has three children: Tim, Mary and Donna. She lost her husband, according to Tim Estiloz, nearly 60 years ago.

"I had a good life, a good husband," said Estiloz "He's in Heaven."

Estiloz lives at The Willows in Oakmont. She celebrated her birthday with two other residents in their 80s and 90s.

"One-hundred six, that's how old I am," said Estiloz. "I'm ready for 107."

