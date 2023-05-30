 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Police: Baby dies after parents leave her in car at church in Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights KKTV

A police cruiser.

PALM BAY, Florida (WESH) -- A baby left in a car while her parents went to church in Palm Bay has died, according to police.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock Street about an unconscious 11-month-old girl inside of a car.

The child was taken to Palm Bay Community Hospital. There, she was pronounced dead.

The police department said the baby girl was left in the car for three hours while her parents attended a church service. Based on the location provided by the Palm Bay Police Department, it’s unclear which church the child’s parents attended.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police did not say whether they expect to file charges.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family," Palm Bay police Chief Mario Augello said.

WESH 2 is working to find out exactly where the car was parked and where the baby's parents went.

