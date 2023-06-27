 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Puppy awarded honorary firedog for alerting grassfire, saving family

  • Updated
  • 0
LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) -- Just before Memorial Day, a fire threatened a Lincoln family's home until their rescue pup helped contain the fire.

Neko, an 8-month-old rescue, took the job "watchdog" to another degree.

"Lucky. Lucky we had him," Adam Welke said.

Adam and Hannah Welke said it was a typical day until Neko made an alarming discovery.

"He was begging to go outside, so I let him out and a couple of minutes after, after he was out here, he started barking like mad," Adam said.

Adam said he quickly realized something was wrong.

"Came out and the fence was on fire," Adam said.

And with the dry hot weather, the fire began to spread.

"Started over here. Burn some dry leaves and got onto our fence. Came over and got our garage or a little shed over there. Got into the garage and up in the attic," Adam said.

Neko's bark gave them a head start to the growing flames, with Adam grabbing a hose and Hannah getting out of the house and dialing 911.

"The smoke detectors never went off because everything was outside of the house," Hannah said.

She said the Lincoln Fire Department put out the blaze and helped their two cats get out safely.

They honored Neko for his bravery as an "honorary fire dog."

"Look at how proud you are," Hannah said.

Hannah said they saved him in December, and now Neko repaid the favor with a life-saving rescue.

"Getting us out. I don't know, probably 2, 3, 5 minutes before we would have otherwise," Hannah said.

