Raising a child now costs more than $300,000, thanks to inflation

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SAGINAW...SHIAWASSEE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES... At 448 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Merrill to near Henderson to near East Lansing, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Owosso, Corunna, Oakley and Henderson around 455 PM EDT. Freeland around 500 PM EDT. Perry, New Lothrop, Morrice and Lennon around 505 PM EDT. Zilwaukee and Montrose around 510 PM EDT. Saginaw, Flushing, Swartz Creek, Bancroft and Bridgeport around 515 PM EDT. Clio, Mount Morris, Byron, Gaines and Beecher around 520 PM EDT. Flint around 525 PM EDT. Burton and Linden around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Rankin, Fenmore, Burt, Buena Vista Township and Gera. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH