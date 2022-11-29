 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
Southeast Michigan between 4 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. Wind gusts
of up to 45 mph are possible with any shower activity along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting set for Wednesday

The kickoff to the Christmas season in New York City isn't complete without the annual tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. That tradition is scheduled for Wednesday evening, November 30.

The ticketed VIP tree-lighting experience -- with prime viewing, canapes and cocktails -- is sold out, but spectators in New York can jockey for space around Rockefeller Plaza for a first peek at the illuminated tree.

NBC will bring the lighting to the rest of the country (and New Yorkers who would rather stay home) with a holiday special starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to do a televised duet of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

The Radio City Rockettes, Andrea Bocelli, Mickey Guyton and Alicia Keys are among the other performers who will appear on the two-hour special.

This year's tree is an 82-foot-tall (25-meter-tall) Norway spruce from Queensbury, New York. The tree weighs about 14 tons and is 85 to 90 years old.

The tree will feature more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights, and it's topped with a Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

After the lighting on November 30, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., and it will be illuminated for 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

After the tree comes down on a yet-to-be-determined date, it is set to be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

Top image: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

