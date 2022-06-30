Sen. Patrick Leahy 'comfortably recovering' after hip replacement surgery following fall at home

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is "comfortably recovering" following surgery to repair a broken hip after he fell in his Virginia home on Wednesday.
It is unclear how long he will be out in the 50-50 split Senate, but the chamber is in recess until the week of July 11.
"Patrick and Marcelle are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support, and they are deeply grateful for all of the kind and encouraging messages they have received," a statement from Leahy's office said Thursday night.
Leahy, 82, was born blind in one eye and has had a "lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception," his office had said in a previous statement. "He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years but this one finally caught up with him," his office said.
Leahy is expected to make a full recovery from his surgery and will start physical therapy immediately, his office said. "He is expected to begin a physical therapy regimen after sufficient healing that will allow Patrick and Marcelle to begin taking their daily long walks together again," the statement said.
His office told CNN that it's too early to know how long his doctors will suggest he remain away from the Senate. His absence would make it difficult for Democrats to pass anything using a simple majority that at least one Republican senator won't vote for.
This headline and story have been updated with additional information Thursday.
