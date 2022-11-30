Shortage of Santas after holiday appearances resume without pandemic restrictions

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

What does Santa want for Christmas? More helpers. Kevin Peachy has been standing in for Santa in Las Vegas for 34 years. He’s never been busier than this season.

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- What does Santa want for Christmas? More helpers. Kevin Peachy has been standing in for Santa in Las Vegas for 34 years. He’s never been busier than this season.

“Right now, I have 6 appearances scheduled on Christmas Eve,” Peachy told FOX5.

That’s after he leaves his job as Kris Kringle at Meadows Mall where you will find him every day until Christmas.

“The joy I get from being Santa, you can’t put a dollar amount on it,” Peachy argued.

During the pandemic, when Covid forced many Santas to go online to answer video calls, wear a face mask, and stay behind plexiglass, Peachy insisted on still interacting with children confident in his vaccinations.

“We lost a lot of Santas during the pandemic. Some retired because they couldn’t be good at what they wanted to do, others passed,” Peachy revealed.

Peachy is now taking as many private events as he can schedule to make sure everyone gets a chance to see Santa this holiday.

“My son always tells me that I need to charge more and whatnot; it is not about the money. I do as many charitable events as I can,” Peachy revealed.

Without pandemic restrictions this year, there are many more places for Santa, but unlike his boss at the North Pole, Peachy can’t be everywhere at once and hopes new Santas will step into his bell-covered boots.

“This isn’t like a career where a lot of people say ‘Hey, I want to do that!’ One in a thousand say they want to be Santa, so we are stretched kind of thin right now,” Peachy stated.

According to HireSanta.com, the demand has never been greater for Santa’s up 30% over last year. The company adds there has also been a huge increase in demand for Black Santas, Hispanic Santas, American Sign Language Santas, and Mrs. Clauses.

