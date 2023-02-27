 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand
over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to
sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon
before changing to rain by late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 4 PM...

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will expand across
the area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. This
precipitation may lead to a minor accumulation of snow and sleet,
as well as a glaze of ice on untreated roadways, bridges, exit
ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces. In addition,
visibility may drop below 1 mile at times within any brief heavier
bursts of precipitation. Motorists should remain aware of
possible changes in driving conditions and allow for extra time
when traveling today.

Southern California man's 3,000 visits to Disneyland earn him Guinness World Record

  • Updated
  • 0
Disneyland is increasing the number of days it offers its cheapest admission ticket

Disneyland Resort is increasing the number of days that guests can visit at its cheapest price. The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is pictured here in May of 2022.

 AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, California (KABC) -- You could call him a regular.

Jeff Reitz of Huntington Beach, Calif., has been certified a world record-holder after visiting Disneyland nearly 3,000 times in a row.

His 2,995 consecutive visits to the theme park recently earned him recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reitz says he started visiting the park in 2012. He was out of work at the time and he and his friends had annual passes and thought it would be fun to keep returning, especially when the park announced a 24-hour event for Leap Day.

After that, he just kept going back -- even after he started a new job.

When you wish upon a star nearly 3,000 times, it makes you a Guinness World Record holder.

"A lot of people go to happy hour. Well, Disneyland was my happy hour," Reitz said. "I'd get over there about 5 o'clock after work and I could walk around, I could stretch my legs, get some fresh air."

"I never did a toe-tap in the gate and turn around a leave. I was there at least an hour each time. On average, I was doing about three to five hours a day after work."

He ended up visiting the park every day for more than eight years, with his streak finally broken when Disneyland shut down during the pandemic in 2020.

Disneyland has presented Reitz with gifts over the years as he hit various milestones, including a certificate of Honorary Citizenship.

Now that he has the golden Mickey ears, he said he's going to put a pause on his daily visits and plants to spend more traveling and going to concerts with friends.

