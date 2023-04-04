Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump team another $120,000 in legal fees

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County
through 1130 AM EDT...

At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 1055 AM EDT.
Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT.
Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT.
Otisville around 1120 AM EDT.
Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and
Thetford Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern
Michigan.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump team another $120,000 in legal fees

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump team another $120,000 in legal fees

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, in October of 2018.

 Rabrizio Bensch/Reuters/File

Three thousand miles away from his New York legal drama, Donald Trump secured a substantial victory in another court.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the former president in his effort to recoup additional legal fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had filed and lost a defamation suit against him.

Daniels was ordered to pay Trump's attorneys just over $120,000 in legal fees. That's on top of the more than $500,000 in court-ordered payments to Trump attorneys she's already been ordered to pay.

The civil litigation is officially unrelated to Trump's arrest and charges filed against him in New York, but both involved Daniels, who was paid $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an affair. (Trump denies the affair.)

Daniels had sued Trump in 2018 after he called an allegation by Daniels that an unknown man threatened her in a parking lot to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump a "total con job" in a tweet.

Dismissing the lawsuit in October 2018, District Judge S. James Otero said Trump's statement was protected by the First Amendment.

"The Court agrees with Mr. Trump's argument because the tweet in question constitutes 'rhetorical hyperbole' normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement," Otero wrote at the time.

Otero later ordered Daniels to pay roughly $293,000 in legal fees. She was also ordered to pay $245,000 in fees after losing another appeal.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had asked the appeals court to knock down another award. The court declined her request.

"Clifford's argument that the fee request is unreasonable and excessive is not well-founded," the 9th Circuit filing stated.

"Trump's attorneys reasonably spent the requested 183.35 hours preparing a motion to dismiss, a reply to the opposition to the motion, two extension motions, the answering brief, and the fee application," it added.

Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon celebrated the ruling in a tweet Tuesday, saying: "Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

