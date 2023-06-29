 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Supreme Court revives case brought by postal worker seeking religious accommodations

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court revives case brought by postal worker seeking religious accommodations

Former US Postal Service employee Gerald Groff in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, on March 8.

 Justin T. Gellerson/The New York Times/Redux

The Supreme Court revived the case of a former mail carrier, an evangelical Christian, who said the United States Postal Service violated federal law by failing to reasonably accommodate his inability to work on Sundays.

The court said unanimously that a lower court was too quick to deny the employee's request for accommodation and should take another look at the impact the request would have on the Postal Service as a whole.

"We think it is enough to say that an employer must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a concurrence joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you