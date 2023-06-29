Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in colleges

 Skip to main content
In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina today.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina today.

Chief Justice John Roberts writes that colleges can no longer factor race into admission processes, overturning decades of legal precedent.

The state of Michigan has had a ban on affirmative action since 2006. The challenges schools in Mid-Michigan have faced in that timeframe are soon to be felt all over the nation.

"Have we done a great job? Are we there? No," said Dr. Anne Hornak, a Professor of Higher Education at Central Michigan University. "Does this put another barrier, another roadblock? Absolutely."

Even in the nearly 20 years since it was banned in Michigan, schools have struggled to find good ways to replace it.

"Affirmative action is an attempt to level the playing field, said University of Michigan - Flint Chief Diversity Officer David Luke. "There are valid critiques of it, but getting rid of it without any attempts to ensure fairness of admissions is not a good thing."

Some schools like the University of Michigan have moved to using a more holistic application process, using factors like essays, socioeconomic status and location to achieve diversity without looking at race.

"I think geography will be a big part of our way to think about diversifying our student bodies," said Dr. Horvak.

Still, as schools across the country continue to review admission processes in the wake of the decision, here at home not much will change.

"This doesn't fundamentally change anything in the state of Michigan higher education," said Luke. "That's not saying that's a good thing but it's saying people in Michigan won't notice anything different from this."

For the full Supreme Court opinions from today's decision: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/20-1199_hgdj.pdf

