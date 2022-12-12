 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

U.S. government budget deficit increased in November

  • Updated
  • 0
US government budget deficit increased in November

The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $249 billion in November, a 30% increase from a year earlier amid increased spending and falling revenue, the Treasury Department reported Monday.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $249 billion in November, a 30% increase from a year earlier amid increased spending and falling revenue, the Treasury Department reported Monday.

Federal budget outlays increased by $28 billion, or 6% in November, with agencies such as the Education Department reporting increased spending, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement.

Receipts for November fell by 10%, or $29 billion, with decreases seen in areas such as government revenue from payroll taxes.

Factoring in calendar-related differences affecting the November 2021 budget, the November 2022 deficit would be only 20% higher, according to the Treasury.

For fiscal year 2023, which started in October, the government is running a deficit of $336 billion, which is $20 billion narrower than the comparable year-ago period.

During fiscal year 2022, the U.S. budget deficit was slashed in half, falling to under $1.4 trillion, amid a winding down of pandemic-related spending and a jump in revenue from the surging economic recovery.

While the shortfall was the smallest in three years, it remains historically high. In the 2019 fiscal year, the deficit totaled $980 billion.

America's debt levels are remaining elevated at a time of historically high inflation and when interest rates are quickly ratcheting higher — making borrowing even more expensive.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year, which started in October.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you